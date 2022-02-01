Senior C# Developer

Feb 1, 2022

Opportunity for skilled C# Developers to work with our client in their Cape Town offices (office based). We are looking for self-motivated, analytical thinkers and problem solvers, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients’ business processes.

Key Requirements

  • 6+ years’ experience
  • Degree in computer science (BSc, MSc) or equivalent
  • C#.Net Development (full stack)
  • MVC
  • MS SQL Server
  • Azure (Cloud development)
  • jQuery
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • UML
  • Agile & Scrum.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
ul.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position