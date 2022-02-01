Senior C# Developer

Opportunity for skilled C# Developers to work with our client in their Cape Town offices (office based). We are looking for self-motivated, analytical thinkers and problem solvers, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients’ business processes.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience

Degree in computer science (BSc, MSc) or equivalent

C#.Net Development (full stack)

MVC

MS SQL Server

Azure (Cloud development)

jQuery

HTML5

CSS

UML

Agile & Scrum.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

