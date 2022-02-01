Senior C# Developer

Opportunity for skilled C# Developers to work with our client in their Cape Town offices (office based). We are looking for self-motivated, analytical thinkers and problem solvers, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients’ business processes.
Key Requirements
- 6+ years’ experience
- Degree in computer science (BSc, MSc) or equivalent
- C#.Net Development (full stack)
- MVC
- MS SQL Server
- Azure (Cloud development)
- jQuery
- HTML5
- CSS
- UML
- Agile & Scrum.
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]
