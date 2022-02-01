Senior Data Engineer – 2022-12

Feb 1, 2022

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION.

At least 5 years experience.

  • Develop ETL pipelines. The data transformations will be developed in Azure Databricks using Python and on Azure SQL using T-SQL and deployed using ARM templates
  • Combine and curate data in a central data lake
  • Serve data for application and analytics through a variety of technologies such as SQL, Server Synapse, CosmosDB and TSI
  • Build transformation pipelines into dimensions and facts and therefore a strong knowledge of standard BI concepts is mandatory
  • Build stream pipelines leverage IoT Hub, Event Hub, Databricks streaming and other Azure stream technologies.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Data Lake
  • Data Modeling
  • Data Architecture
  • Azure Data Environment

Specialist Areas:
Strong experience of building large scale file shipping and pipelines, ideally using Azure services such as AzCopy and Azure Data Lake. Experience of managing unstructured file meta-data, conversions, standardisation and related workflows. Experience of building analysis jobs that scale on technologies such as Databricks or Azure Batch.

  • Work in a fluid environment with changing requirements whilst maintaining absolute attention to detail.

Learn more/Apply for this position