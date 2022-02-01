Senior Data Engineer – 2022-12

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION.

At least 5 years experience.

Develop ETL pipelines. The data transformations will be developed in Azure Databricks using Python and on Azure SQL using T-SQL and deployed using ARM templates

Combine and curate data in a central data lake

Serve data for application and analytics through a variety of technologies such as SQL, Server Synapse, CosmosDB and TSI

Build transformation pipelines into dimensions and facts and therefore a strong knowledge of standard BI concepts is mandatory

Build stream pipelines leverage IoT Hub, Event Hub, Databricks streaming and other Azure stream technologies.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Role-specific knowledge:

Data Lake

Data Modeling

Data Architecture

Azure Data Environment

Specialist Areas:

Strong experience of building large scale file shipping and pipelines, ideally using Azure services such as AzCopy and Azure Data Lake. Experience of managing unstructured file meta-data, conversions, standardisation and related workflows. Experience of building analysis jobs that scale on technologies such as Databricks or Azure Batch.

Work in a fluid environment with changing requirements whilst maintaining absolute attention to detail.

