Senior Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand – R800K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Technology organisation with five main work stream including Consulting, Applications, Infrastructure, Portal and Content Management and System Integration services Is on the hunt for a Senior Full Stack Java Developer to join their team.

This is the job for you if you want to work in corporate markets but would like to see your work doing something good in the country. You’ll not just be building software’s but also the data structures that the business thrives on.

Requirements:

Data manipulation and Scripting with Python

Experience working on technical side projects or made open-source contributions

Strong experience using object-oriented and functional Requirements Experience

Qualifications:

Qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)

Reference Number for this position is MK53031 which is a permanent role based in Midrand offering a salary of R800K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Desired Skills:

Java

Data manipulation

Scripting

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position