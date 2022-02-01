Become part of a global organization which conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products through experience design, Help grow digital products, services, and experiences to transform businesses
My prestigious client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team of robust individuals. An individual that will Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements.
Location:
- Johannesburg
Experience:
- 7+ years’ experience developing in Java.
Technical Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- Process Mapping
- Software testing pack design, functional testing
- Clean code thinking
Functional Technical Skills:
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Junit
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SQL
- Architectural Styles
- Kafka
- Zookeeper
- Zuul
- Eureka
- Obsidian
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- FluentD
