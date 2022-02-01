Senior Java Developer

Become part of a global organization which conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products through experience design, Help grow digital products, services, and experiences to transform businesses

My prestigious client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team of robust individuals. An individual that will Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements.

Location:

Johannesburg

Experience:

7+ years’ experience developing in Java.

Technical Skills:

Solution Architecture

Process Mapping

Software testing pack design, functional testing

Clean code thinking

Functional Technical Skills:

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

