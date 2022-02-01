Senior Java Developer

Feb 1, 2022

Become part of a global organization which conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products through experience design, Help grow digital products, services, and experiences to transform businesses

My prestigious client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team of robust individuals. An individual that will Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements.

Location:

  • Johannesburg

Experience:

  • 7+ years’ experience developing in Java.

Technical Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • Process Mapping
  • Software testing pack design, functional testing
  • Clean code thinking

Functional Technical Skills:

  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • Junit
  • SOA
  • Microservices
  • Docker
  • Data Modelling
  • UML
  • SQL
  • Architectural Styles
  • Kafka
  • Zookeeper
  • Zuul
  • Eureka
  • Obsidian
  • Elasticsearch
  • Kibana
  • FluentD

