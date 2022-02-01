Senior JAVA Developer

What you will be doing:
- We are looking for an exceptional individual to build Java integration services and applications using Companys Framework.
- Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment.
- The ideal candidate will not just be an outstanding Java developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery.
- Will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small agile development team (squad) Tribe and Chapter Model.
- Collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle. This includes brainstorm, contribution to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems.
- Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions
- Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS
- Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure
- Debugging & troubleshooting.
- Write well documented and maintainable code.
What we are looking for:
- Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.
- 10 years Java application programming/development experience
- 8 years JEE-Experience
- 5 years Application Server experience i.e. Websphere Application Server
- 5 years relational database experience (DB2 preferred)
- Strong technical/ software engineering background (hands-on)
- Strong application/software development or programming background in Java
- Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
- Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern
- Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)
- Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks
- Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.
- Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql Cassandra/MongoDB).
- Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies.
- Good experience with integrated system environments
- Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)
- Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.
- Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESBs e.g. WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.
Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs:
- Eclipse
- InteliJ
- Git
- Maven
- Jenkins
- SonarQube
- Nexus
