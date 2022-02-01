Senior Microsoft Developer Durban up to R900k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Do you want to be part of a leading company that specialises in software business solutions?

You will be required to design, building code, and implementing the solution as specified within the project plan; Analyse and design new/ existing system changes and evaluate business impact of change, enhancements, and new designs.

As a Senior, you be a self-starter and Work well with others as part of a team; You will be required to provide guidance and support to junior/intermediate developers to ensure that project deliverables are met.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 6+ years’ experience in C#

C#

.Net Core

Net

SQL Server

JavaScript

Azure

Xamarin

SQLite

HTML5

CSS

Reference Number for this position is FM54429 which is a Permanent position based in Durban offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

ASP

Azure

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

