Senior .Net Developer Full Remote R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Feb 1, 2022

With offices in Ireland, South Africa, and Mauritius you can choose where you want to be based. As a Senior .Net Developer you will be writing clean, high quality, high performance and maintainable code.

This Digital Transformation Tech Solutions hub is seeking an experienced Developer with at least 8 years relevant experience.

This is a great opportunity to join a team of exceptional Developers, Apply today!!!!

Requirements:

  • Senior .Net Developer
  • C#
  • TypeScript
  • Angular
  • .NET Framework
  • .NET Core
  • HTML
  • CSS3
  • JavaScript
  • MS SQL
  • MySQL
  • Agile

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52506 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R1.2m PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

