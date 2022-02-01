Senior .Net Developer Full Remote R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

With offices in Ireland, South Africa, and Mauritius you can choose where you want to be based. As a Senior .Net Developer you will be writing clean, high quality, high performance and maintainable code.

This Digital Transformation Tech Solutions hub is seeking an experienced Developer with at least 8 years relevant experience.

This is a great opportunity to join a team of exceptional Developers, Apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Senior .Net Developer

C#

TypeScript

Angular

.NET Framework

.NET Core

HTML

CSS3

JavaScript

MS SQL

MySQL

Agile

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV52506 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

Angular

HTLM

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

