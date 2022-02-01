Senior .Net Developer Full Remote R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

With offices in Ireland, South Africa, and Mauritius you can choose where you want to be based. As a Senior .Net Developer you will be writing clean, high quality, high performance and maintainable code.
This Digital Transformation Tech Solutions hub is seeking an experienced Developer with at least 8 years relevant experience.
This is a great opportunity to join a team of exceptional Developers, Apply today!!!!
Requirements:
- Senior .Net Developer
- C#
- TypeScript
- Angular
- .NET Framework
- .NET Core
- HTML
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- MS SQL
- MySQL
- Agile
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV52506 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree