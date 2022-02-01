Senior React Developer

We are looking for a Senior React Developer to join our team soonest. This will be to assist on an ongoing project that, from time to time, has new projects branching out of it. If youre ready to take on something new and exciting where you can add some great value from a Front-end and React Development perspective, I look forward to hear from you.

Further details:

Location: Gauteng ideally (can consider remote)

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Strong intermediate – Senior

Ideally an initial contract (open to a discussion)

Focus Technology: React (JS and Native)

Strong Front-end Development experience

HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery

SASS and LESS

Frameworks such as: Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular, Foundation, etc.) are beneficial

Responsive Web Design experience (Developing and testing across multiple applications and screen sizes, media queries, etc.)

Consulting with clients to understand their goals

Conducting usability testing

Creating wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows

Creating product prototypes

Developing personas and usage scenarios

Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience

Conducting competitor and customer analysis

Comfortable working in an Agile environment

