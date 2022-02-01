Senior Software Engineer (PLC Programmer) at Headhunters

Feb 1, 2022

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced and dynamic Senior Software Engineer (PLC Programmer) .

The individual will be responsible for design and development of software on various platforms.

The successful candidate will value teamwork, transparency, and accountability above all else.

Responsibilities:

Qualifications and experience:

  • National Diploma in Electrical Engineering
  • 5 – 10 years Software Engineering experience in the automotive industry
  • Experience in the following software platforms is essential; Siemens Step 7/ TIA Portal V15, WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4 and SEW Movitools
  • Ability to program in multiple languages, including ladder logic, structured text, and VB scripting
  • Ability to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs and P&ID Drawings
  • Strong knowledge of industrial control systems
  • BMW and FORD architecture knowledge advantageous. (IPST-T, L,Q etc)
  • Must be willing to travel and work away from home

Software Engineering

  • Attend Project Kick-Off meetings with the engineering team
  • Proper interpretation of control specifications, drawings, and schematics.
  • Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens, etc) accurately and in a timely manner.
  • Create and maintain functional specification documents, P&ID diagrams, and instrument lists.
  • Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware.
  • Test and reporting of control systems.
  • Assist with on-site start-up and troubleshoot, as needed
  • Coordinate with the companys engineering team to ensure successful development and deployment of project deliverables
  • Assist the Department Manager in the development of programming standards and library functions.
  • Proactively coordinate with project managers, engineers, electricians, and clients.
  • Project Specification Document to be read and understood before start of software design or engineering.
  • Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with line manager.
  • Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed requirements
  • Costing Sheet to be reviewed to align Engineering Cost with Allowances
  • Assist with updating of Electrical designs when required.
  • Effective Communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the Project
  • Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner
  • Provide, compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover including all application backups.

Skills:

  • Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills
  • Excellent communication and writing skills
  • Great leadership skills
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects at once
  • Proficient in MS Office, MS Teams and SharePoint

