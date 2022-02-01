Senior Software Engineer (PLC Programmer) at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced and dynamic Senior Software Engineer (PLC Programmer) .
The individual will be responsible for design and development of software on various platforms.
The successful candidate will value teamwork, transparency, and accountability above all else.
Responsibilities:
Qualifications and experience:
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- 5 – 10 years Software Engineering experience in the automotive industry
- Experience in the following software platforms is essential; Siemens Step 7/ TIA Portal V15, WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4 and SEW Movitools
- Ability to program in multiple languages, including ladder logic, structured text, and VB scripting
- Ability to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs and P&ID Drawings
- Strong knowledge of industrial control systems
- BMW and FORD architecture knowledge advantageous. (IPST-T, L,Q etc)
- Must be willing to travel and work away from home
Software Engineering
- Attend Project Kick-Off meetings with the engineering team
- Proper interpretation of control specifications, drawings, and schematics.
- Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens, etc) accurately and in a timely manner.
- Create and maintain functional specification documents, P&ID diagrams, and instrument lists.
- Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware.
- Test and reporting of control systems.
- Assist with on-site start-up and troubleshoot, as needed
- Coordinate with the companys engineering team to ensure successful development and deployment of project deliverables
- Assist the Department Manager in the development of programming standards and library functions.
- Proactively coordinate with project managers, engineers, electricians, and clients.
- Project Specification Document to be read and understood before start of software design or engineering.
- Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with line manager.
- Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed requirements
- Costing Sheet to be reviewed to align Engineering Cost with Allowances
- Assist with updating of Electrical designs when required.
- Effective Communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the Project
- Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner
- Provide, compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover including all application backups.
Skills:
- Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- Great leadership skills
- Strong analytical skills
- Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects at once
- Proficient in MS Office, MS Teams and SharePoint
