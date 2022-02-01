Software Developer at Fourier Recruitment

The main purpose of this position is to be responsible for software development, which includes reports, dashboards, data warehousing and other data related tasks, desktop and web development
- Develops software in C# or other selected languages for our clientsproducts and/or applications following their coding standards and in accordance with applicable software development methodology and release processes.
- Develop and maintain new and existing reports with Telerik.
- Apply a sense of urgency, commitment and focus on the right priorities in developing solutions in a timely fashion.
- Works collaboratively and professionally with other associates in cross functional teams to achieve goals.
- Apply the Company’sMission Statement and Quality Policy and enthusiastically exhibit a desire to see the Companysucceed in every aspect of our delivery.
- Provides reliable solutions to a variety of problems using sound problem solving techniques.
- Collaborates and adds value through participation in peer code reviews, providing comments and suggestions.
- To adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.
- To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you.
Minimum Requirements3 year computer science degree or equivalent diploma
- Candidate must have solid experience (5+ years) in:
- Object Oriented Programming
- C# programming on .NET 4.6 and higher
- Graphical User Interface Design and best-practice implementation (Desktop)
- Telerik Reporting
- Crystal Reports
- SQL Programming/Design on Microsoft SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];
- ASP.NET
- Web services, XML, SOAP, JSON
- Exposure as an advantage:
- C# .Net Cre 2.1
- HTML
- WCF
- Web Api
PostgreSQL