Software Tester – SQL

Feb 1, 2022

Software Tester

Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.

Job location: Cape Town

Qualifications
Relevant business degree (e.g. BCom, B. [URL Removed] etc) or diploma from a recognized institution

Experience
At least 2 years’ experience as a software tester or in a business analysis position.

Purpose of job

  • Ensure software and reports are well tested before releasing to the clients
  • Quality assurance and control
  • Implement industry standard test practices within the R&D team
  • Automate as much of the testing process as possible
  • Perform regression testing when releasing new features
  • First line support for training related issues
  • Assist with system documentation

Other key relationships

  • Close working relationship with developers and product owner is essential
  • Assist with implementation and rollout for system changes
  • Client facing for support requests (internal clients)

Key competencies

  • Experience in AGILE Scrum development
  • Understanding of the Systems Development Lifecycle
  • Experience using SQL to query data
  • Strong communication skills
  • Able to create and maintain documentation
  • Comfortable working in a dynamic and unstructured environment
  • Conflict resolution
  • Analytical mindset
  • Self-motivated
  • Displays initiative
  • Financial services background advantageous

Remuneration

  • Market related

Desired Skills:

  • relevant qualification
  • relevant experience
  • SQL

