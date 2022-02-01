Solutions Analyst at Reverside

Solutions Analyst Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Solutions AnalystProfessionals with 3-5 yearssolid development experience in Solutions Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Solutions Analyst Experience

Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment

Fully embedded in a DevOps team

Solution design experience i.e translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies

Expertise in development and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications ( Full stack across system)

Solutions Analyst Requirements and Qualifications

A relevant degree or diploma as qualification

3-5 years of previous experience in a Solution analyst role in a technical environment

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.

Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management

Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

Self-motivated and self-directed

Previous banking experience

Learn more/Apply for this position