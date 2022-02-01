Solutions Analyst at Reverside

Solutions Analyst Role in Johannesburg
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.
We are looking for Solutions AnalystProfessionals with 3-5 yearssolid development experience in Solutions Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Solutions Analyst Experience
- Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment
- Fully embedded in a DevOps team
- Solution design experience i.e translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies
- Expertise in development and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications ( Full stack across system)
Solutions Analyst Requirements and Qualifications
- A relevant degree or diploma as qualification
- 3-5 years of previous experience in a Solution analyst role in a technical environment
- Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management
- Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently
- Self-motivated and self-directed
- Previous banking experience