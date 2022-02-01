Solutions Analyst at Reverside

Solutions Analyst Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Solutions AnalystProfessionals with 3-5 yearssolid development experience in Solutions Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Solutions Analyst Experience

  • Knowledge of technical tools within SDLC and complex development environment
  • Fully embedded in a DevOps team
  • Solution design experience i.e translate business requirements into detailed system requirements, across all technologies
  • Expertise in development and translating business requirements into user stories and specifications ( Full stack across system)

Solutions Analyst Requirements and Qualifications

  • A relevant degree or diploma as qualification
  • 3-5 years of previous experience in a Solution analyst role in a technical environment
  • Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) etc.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and solid communication with all levels of management
  • Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently
  • Self-motivated and self-directed
  • Previous banking experience

