Solutions Architect at Mediro ICT

A company based in Isando- JHB is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their team on a 12-month contract.CV to [Email Address Removed]The Solutions Architect will be is responsible for designing and leading the implementation of solutions and capability architecture for a particular business capability/user journey, according to the overall digital vision and target architecture. In addition to guiding business service teams, he/she is responsible for conducting research on existing systems and devising solutions that work within those systems.This role may meet directly with clients to demonstrate solutions, answer questions about business software capabilities and requirements, and work to resolve issues that arise during the business development cycle.

Translate the overall digital vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements

Design end-to-end solutions and cross-domain integration and APIs

Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions

Define technical stories to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos

Collaborate to plan the release of technical stories

RFI/RFP/RFQ/Engagement solution proposal and design document formulation.

Guide delivery teams to ensure alignment

Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs

Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at a solution level

Advocate adoption of new technologies into solutions

Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the clients long-term direction

Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensuring that the solution fulfills the requirements

Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability, and availability into account

Collaborate with other architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance

Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability

Responsible for the roadmap for future changes

Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams, and deliverables to Business and other architects

Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery, and system performance

Minimum RequirementsContractors Requirements:

5 10 years of IT experience

A minimum of 5 years of demonstrated competency in an IT Architecture role involving the execution of multiple complex architecture initiatives.

Proven track record of the development of technology and application architecture

Demonstrated sensitivity to working in a political environment and to interacting with senior leadership

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations

A distinctive blend of business, IT, financial, and communication skills, because this is a highly visible position with substantial impact

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in IT or Computer Science

Relevant Post Graduate Degree

TOGAF Certification or equivalent EA frameworks

Sound knowledge of other Architecture frameworks (Zachman or SAFE, etc)

Knowledge of business ecosystems. IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, SOA and APIs

Strong knowledge and understanding of information management practices, IT Service management and practices

Good understanding of current and emerging technologies and how other enterprises are employing them to drive digital business

Good knowledge of ITIL

Learn more/Apply for this position