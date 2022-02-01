Solutions Architect at Mediro ICT

A company based in Isando- JHB is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their team on a 12-month contract.CV to [Email Address Removed]The Solutions Architect will be is responsible for designing and leading the implementation of solutions and capability architecture for a particular business capability/user journey, according to the overall digital vision and target architecture. In addition to guiding business service teams, he/she is responsible for conducting research on existing systems and devising solutions that work within those systems.This role may meet directly with clients to demonstrate solutions, answer questions about business software capabilities and requirements, and work to resolve issues that arise during the business development cycle.
- Translate the overall digital vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements
- Design end-to-end solutions and cross-domain integration and APIs
- Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions
- Define technical stories to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos
- Collaborate to plan the release of technical stories
- RFI/RFP/RFQ/Engagement solution proposal and design document formulation.
- Guide delivery teams to ensure alignment
- Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs
- Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at a solution level
- Advocate adoption of new technologies into solutions
- Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the clients long-term direction
- Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensuring that the solution fulfills the requirements
- Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability, and availability into account
- Collaborate with other architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance
- Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability
- Responsible for the roadmap for future changes
- Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams, and deliverables to Business and other architects
- Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery, and system performance
Minimum RequirementsContractors Requirements:
- 5 10 years of IT experience
- A minimum of 5 years of demonstrated competency in an IT Architecture role involving the execution of multiple complex architecture initiatives.
- Proven track record of the development of technology and application architecture
- Demonstrated sensitivity to working in a political environment and to interacting with senior leadership
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Expertise in setting and managing customer expectations
- A distinctive blend of business, IT, financial, and communication skills, because this is a highly visible position with substantial impact
Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelors degree in IT or Computer Science
- Relevant Post Graduate Degree
- TOGAF Certification or equivalent EA frameworks
- Sound knowledge of other Architecture frameworks (Zachman or SAFE, etc)
- Knowledge of business ecosystems. IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, SOA and APIs
- Strong knowledge and understanding of information management practices, IT Service management and practices
- Good understanding of current and emerging technologies and how other enterprises are employing them to drive digital business
- Good knowledge of ITIL