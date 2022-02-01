Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Feb 1, 2022

Are you a Junior Solutions Architect with a passion for Coding and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?

Our client is looking for a Junior Solutions Architect with 8+ Years experience.

The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.

Experience and skills required:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent
  • Must have at least 8 years IBMi, IBM RPG Development experience
  • Must have knowledge and at least 6 years’ experience of the IBMi and its infrastructure
  • Must have knowledge and experience in Java, AWS, Angular
  • Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies
  • Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping)
  • Knowledge of object or component-oriented design / development software, operating system software, business process modelling and design, web platform development software
  • Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools
  • Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database)
  • Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices
  • Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders
  • Knowledge of application servers & integration patterns and middleware.

Desired Skills:

  • RPG
  • IBMi
  • IBM RPG
  • IBM Infrastructure
  • Java
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • Financial
  • Database Management
  • SQL
  • NoSql
  • No-SQL
  • ERD
  • DB modelling
  • object-relational
  • web platform
  • business process modelling
  • design
  • Lean
  • Agile
  • Mutliple Domains
  • UI design
  • mobile
  • Service
  • DevOps
  • middleware
  • TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

