Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Are you a Junior Solutions Architect with a passion for Coding and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?
Our client is looking for a Junior Solutions Architect with 8+ Years experience.
The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.
Experience and skills required:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent
- Must have at least 8 years IBMi, IBM RPG Development experience
- Must have knowledge and at least 6 years’ experience of the IBMi and its infrastructure
- Must have knowledge and experience in Java, AWS, Angular
- Experience in the financial services industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies
- Knowledge of database management system software (SQL, no-SQL, ERDs, DB modelling, transactions, object-relational-mapping)
- Knowledge of object or component-oriented design / development software, operating system software, business process modelling and design, web platform development software
- Exposure to Lean and Agile methodology tools
- Knowledge of design across multiple domains (UI design and technologies including web and mobile, business logic, service, database)
- Knowledge of DevOps philosophy and practices
- Exposure to documentation of solutions using notation and method most appropriate to consuming stakeholders
- Knowledge of application servers & integration patterns and middleware.
