SQL Developer (Junior to Senior level)
Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.
Reports to R&D manager
Job location: Cape Town
Our client is looking for the best of the best! We are looking for candidates achieving things like top of the class, building out production level software in their spare time, people who have been actively answering questions on stack overflow etc.
Qualifications
Relevant degree (e.g. BCom, B.Bus.Sci etc) or diploma from a recognized institution
Experience
At least 1 year experience using SQL, preferably within the financial sector
Purpose of job
- Develop new features and systems
- Extend existing systems
- Maintain existing systems
- Use technical knowledge and experience to improve business processes
- Investigate and resolve user support requests
Other key relationships
- Close working relationship with developers and product owner is essential
- Assist with implementation and rollout for system changes
- Client facing for support requests (internal clients)
Key competencies
- Strong mathematical/statistical abilities
- Knowledge of SQL (Transact SQL) stored procedures and SQL data transformation processes
- Understanding the business impact of technical output
- Clear communication, both verbally and in writing, in order to fulfill development requirements.
- Can Interpret and analyse large quantities of portfolio and market data
- Strong communication skills
- Comfortable working in a dynamic and unstructured environment
- Analytical mindset
- Self-motivated
- Displays initiative
- Financial services background advantageous
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be considered
Desired Skills:
- relevant qualification
- relevant experience
- SQL