Technical Specialist

Required skills, experience:
At least 5 years practical experience in the support working environment.
- Experience and/or detailed knowledge of the relevant product portfolio to be managed;
- Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority;
- Communicate courteously and effectively at all levels both inside the business and to customers;
- Exercise high degree self-discipline with a strong leaning towards accuracy and the performance of detail, demonstrate initiative and enthusiasm;
- Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills;
- Excellent presentation skills;
- Ability to liaise with and build relationships with internal and external customers;
- Team player and strong interpersonal skills;
- Problem solving, Analytical skills, Strategic thinker, Deadline driven, sound business acumen, results orientated.
Competencies:
Product Certification.
- Depth of skill across foundational cloud services (networking, storage etc.);
- Familiar with the following programming languages: JavaScript, HTML5, CSS;
- Product knowledge of: Microsoft Office tools, Unix/Linux, Microsoft Operating systems, Cloud architecture (Azure, AWS and Google).
