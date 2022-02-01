Technical Specialist

Feb 1, 2022

Required skills, experience:

At least 5 years practical experience in the support working environment.

  • Experience and/or detailed knowledge of the relevant product portfolio to be managed;
  • Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority;
  • Communicate courteously and effectively at all levels both inside the business and to customers;
  • Exercise high degree self-discipline with a strong leaning towards accuracy and the performance of detail, demonstrate initiative and enthusiasm;
  • Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills;
  • Excellent presentation skills;
  • Ability to liaise with and build relationships with internal and external customers;
  • Team player and strong interpersonal skills;
  • Problem solving, Analytical skills, Strategic thinker, Deadline driven, sound business acumen, results orientated.

Competencies:

Product Certification.

  • Depth of skill across foundational cloud services (networking, storage etc.);
  • Familiar with the following programming languages: JavaScript, HTML5, CSS;
  • Product knowledge of: Microsoft Office tools, Unix/Linux, Microsoft Operating systems, Cloud architecture (Azure, AWS and Google).

