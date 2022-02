Business Analyst

Our client who is based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, is seeking to employ a mid- BA for a 12 month project, with a possibility of renewal.

If you are a strong Business Analyst with solid valuations experience within the financial industry, detail oriented, strong focus on data please give us a shout or apply with your full updated CV, notice period and rate per hour.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Detail Oriented

Valuation

Data

Liability

Savings

Calculations

