Business Intelligence Business Analyst

Purpose Statement:

To gather, analyse and understand business users data and analytics requirements and translate these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

To ensure alignment between business, Product Managers, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.

Key Tasks and Accountabilities:

Identify, clarify and agree data and analytics requirements.

Liaises with business to understand and document their data and analytics requirements; performing analytical processes and KPIs/measures related to the processes.

Adopts multiple actions with stakeholders to elicit the requirements; uses interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, business process descriptions, user cases, scenarios and business analysis.

Provides functional knowledge and expert input during planning, design and implementation phases of projects and initiatives between Data and Analytics and business.

Assists stakeholders (e.g. Product Managers) with data-related scoping and planning.

Applies end-to-end best practice to deliver data and analytics requirements.

Ensures appropriate testing is done and provides the business with assistance during user acceptance testing.

Designs training material and conducts training with solution users.

Provides business with functional and technical assistance during data and analytics implementations.

Applies business and data and analytics functional knowledge at all times to identify possible improvement opportunities and motivate with business.

Owns personal continued professional development to remain current with data and analytics industry trends, particularly around data and analytics tools and technologies.

Establishes effective and collaborative partnerships with data and analytics teams and relevant business teams (Business Process Analysts, BI source systems).

Translate business data and analytics requirements to the Data and Analytics teams.

Analyses, understands and document relevant data and analytics technical requirements; performs data modelling and maps the analytic solution to the relevant data sources.

Works closely with the Data Architect(s) and Data Modeller(s) to design, refine and implement analytic solutions in order to execute the functional design of the relevant data and analytics solution; including reports and dashboards.

Provides input to data governance and data and analytics quality assurance; identifies and communicates all risks.

Performs functional testing and data validation of reports and other data and analytics deliverables before presenting to business users.

Applies data and analytics functional knowledge at all times to identify and motivate possible data and analytics support/improvements.

Facilitate the Data Product Life Cycle and application of best practice/process.

Acts as the custodian of reporting catalogue; maintains the information framework and reports.

Engages with Front end development lead to ensure adherence to processes that will keep the catalogue current.

Facilitates the process between Source Data Owners, Feature Teams and Data and Analytics regarding data governance and processes.

Qualifications:

Minimum:



A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in statistics, finance, actuarial science, mathematics, computer science, information systems, data or mathematical sciences, or engineering.

Ideal:



Business-related qualification, FTI or similar Business Analysis



Knowledge and Experience:

Minimum:

At least 5 years proven experience within business intelligence and data warehousing environment

At least 5 years proven experience in drafting functional specifications and translating requirements between busines and functional stakeholders

BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment Knowledge:

Relevant business area knowledge

Data and analytics Business Analysis

Data Warehouse Methodologies

BI Best Practice

Data Analysis

Data Governance

Financial systems and procedures

Visualisation tools

Data Product Life Cycle

Data modelling

Ideal:

Business Information Business Analysis experience in an finance/banking environment

Exposure to a credit environment Knowledge:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Microsoft Appliance (APS)

Technological Skills:

MS Office suite (advanced)

SQL or SAS Data Warehousing

Ideal:

Power BI

Visual Basic

AWS

