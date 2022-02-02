Data Analyst

Requirements and Responsibilities:
- Relevant IT Diploma / Degree.
- Strong attention to detail as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Store extracted data on the server or other device for reporting.
- 4+ years’ experience with:
- Data Analytics (Manage ETL data process)
- Data Administration
- Data Modelling
- Data Warehousing
- Data Consolidation
- Reporting
- Dashboard Development (Designing and updating dashboards)
- BI
- Creating data systems and processes
- MS Excel skills, PowerBI, MS SQL.
- Identifying trends and interpreting data patterns.
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- PowerBI
- ETL
- Data Analysis
- Data Modelling
- Data Patterns
- Data Warehousing
- Data Administration
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma