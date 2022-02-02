Data Analyst

Feb 2, 2022

Requirements and Responsibilities:

  • Relevant IT Diploma / Degree.
  • Strong attention to detail as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Store extracted data on the server or other device for reporting.
  • 4+ years’ experience with:
  • Data Analytics (Manage ETL data process)
  • Data Administration
  • Data Modelling
  • Data Warehousing
  • Data Consolidation
  • Reporting
  • Dashboard Development (Designing and updating dashboards)
  • BI
  • Creating data systems and processes
  • MS Excel skills, PowerBI, MS SQL.
  • Identifying trends and interpreting data patterns.

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • PowerBI
  • ETL
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Modelling
  • Data Patterns
  • Data Warehousing
  • Data Administration
  • Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

