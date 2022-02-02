General/qualifications
- Relevant university degree/NQF5 qualification preferred.
- Minimum 4 years development experience and 2 years within DevOps.
Technologies/skills
- Python and /or Golang and React Dev technologies and using DevOps disciplines like;
- Continuous Integration
- Continuous Delivery
- Automated Environment Provisioning using Docker and/or Kubernetes (Containerisation software) –would be nice to have.
- Senior Developer who is very familiar with DevOps principles and methodologiesas well as have experience in using Azure Devops ie creating pipelines, build and releases, git branching strategies etc
- Solid experience as a DevOps engineer working with software developers, system operators (SysOps) and other production IT staff to oversee code releases.
- He or she may be required to provision required resources, select an appropriate deployment model, direct the testing protocol to validate release and monitor performance after release.
- Must have solid Experienced with the DevOps approach to software development requires frequent, incremental changes to code versions, which means frequent deployment and testing regimens. (Must have and very Important)
- Although its not need to write code from scratch, they must understand the basics of software development languages (Python and /or Golang) and be familiar with the development tools used to create new code or update existing code.
- Knowledge of Front end and mobile libraries eg Angular, Ionic,
- Solid Cloud experience required (Azure preferred)
Personality traits
- Have necessary hard and soft skills that are required to overcome the traditional barriers between software development, testing and operations teams.
- Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem solving skills.
- Able to perform under pressure in a fast changing environment.
- Self-managing and takes the initiative to resolve issues.