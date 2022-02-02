Financial Systems Administrator

Duties:
- Performs and maintains ERP system installation and configuration
- Loading and maintenance of all Syspro Master files
- Loading new Debtors, Creditors and Ledger codes, Beneficiaries and stock on Syspro
- Conduct and maintain system management and month end procedures
- Posting modules and balancing of control accounts
- Providing training and support to users
- Analyse, troubleshoot and resolve day to day issues
- Processing of transactions
- Produce and maintain reports and reconciliations
- Liaise with users to resolve all system-related queries
- Maintain adherence to month end schedules
- Complete Monthly Global Tax Recons
Requirements:
- A tertiary qualification in Financial Information Systems
- Minimum of 3 years experience in managing a financial management system
- Advanced level of computer literacy
- Syspro experience advantageous