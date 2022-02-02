Financial Systems Administrator

Feb 2, 2022

Duties:

  • Performs and maintains ERP system installation and configuration
  • Loading and maintenance of all Syspro Master files
  • Loading new Debtors, Creditors and Ledger codes, Beneficiaries and stock on Syspro
  • Conduct and maintain system management and month end procedures
  • Posting modules and balancing of control accounts
  • Providing training and support to users
  • Analyse, troubleshoot and resolve day to day issues
  • Processing of transactions
  • Produce and maintain reports and reconciliations
  • Liaise with users to resolve all system-related queries
  • Maintain adherence to month end schedules
  • Complete Monthly Global Tax Recons

Requirements:

  • A tertiary qualification in Financial Information Systems
  • Minimum of 3 years experience in managing a financial management system
  • Advanced level of computer literacy
  • Syspro experience advantageous

