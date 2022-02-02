Full Stack C# Developer with React.js – Fully remote – up to R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A product development shop, applying science and technology to ensure that their clients increase their performance by giving them both the knowledge to perform and ability to execute, is looking to welcome a Full Stack C# Developer to join their team on one of their products – Story Chart.

If this sparks interest, you’d be pleased to know that Story Chart is a performance diagnostics solution with industry-specific visual components, embedded contextual data analytics and automated data storytelling.

Requirements:

At least 3-5 years in a technical IT environment

Experience in doing software development

Experience in software product development

C#

.Net Core

Restful Services/web API

JavaScript

React

Angular 10+

Redux (advantageous)

SQL

Python

Qualifications:

BSc Degree

Responsibilities:

Product Environment – features released on schedule

Support Environment – escalation route for support

Testing Environment – contribute to software product and engage with analysts to facilitate a quality product

Team Quality Assurance – all code produced is aligned with defined quality and technical standards

Developments and Build Environments – understand C# developments and build environment; understanding of the applied branching strategy and adhering to it; Assist team in setup and troubleshooting; suggest latest / improved ways of implementation; Understanding of Single-Page Application development model; Understanding of the SDLC and supporting tools; Familiar and comfortable working in Agile environments

Architectural concepts – Understanding of Object Orientation

Business Acumen – Understand the business drivers and values which are dictating the software

