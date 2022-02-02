IBM Developer at Zensar Technologies

Join my client’s employee base. Let us help you tackle and challenge that inquisitive mind when it comes to the Development space.

Our Client within the banking sector is seeking an IIB Developer (IBM).

Location:

Johannesburg

Technical Skills:

4 years of experience

Certification in IBM Integration tools

Administration and Development Skills (DEVOPS) with IBM WebSphere Message Broker, IIB 10.0 and IBM WebSphere MQ.

Administration skills on Unix Solaris and Shell Scripting

Experience with WebSphere Adapters, patterns, ESQL, DFDL, XML, XSLT mapping and usage of SOAP, HTTP and JMS protocols.

Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices.

Hands on experience with Azure Devops.

Experience with ITIL and Agile Methodologies.

Desired Skills:

IBM WebSphere

WebSphere MQ

IIB 10.0

