Information Security Engineer at BET Software

You Bring:
- IT-related Diploma/ Degree and a technical background is essential
- +5 Years of experience as a Security Engineer.
- Security+ | CEH | or Similar
- Endpoint Security
- SIEM Exposure
- DLP
What You’ll Do:
- Develop information security plans and policies, help plan and carry out BET Software’s information security strategy;
- Responsible for developing a set of security standards and best practices for BET Software, and recommending security enhancements to management as needed;
- Assist with developing strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach;
- Responsible for educating the workforce on information security, through training and building awareness;
- Conducts periodic scans of networks to find any vulnerability; conduct penetration testing, which simulates an attack on the system to highlight or find any weaknesses that might be exploited by a malicious party;
- Constantly monitor BET Software’s networks and systems for security breaches or intrusions;
- Installing of software that helps to notify the organisation of intrusions, and watching out for irregular system behaviour;
- Investigate security breaches, lead incident response activities to minimise the impact; thereafter lead a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage, and prepare reports and findings to be reported to management;
- Report on security status and implementation;
- Improve monitoring and alerts;
- Responsible for container security, Patch Management, GPO and Mime Cast administration, and reporting;
- Enterprise knowledge and experience of Sophos EndPoint Protection Suite (EPO, DLP, Antivirus, Endpoint Encryption);
- Web security configuration and monitoring.
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programs, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.