Information Security Engineer at BET Software

You Bring:

IT-related Diploma/ Degree and a technical background is essential

+5 Years of experience as a Security Engineer.

Security+ | CEH | or Similar

Endpoint Security

SIEM Exposure

DLP

What You’ll Do:

Develop information security plans and policies, help plan and carry out BET Software’s information security strategy;

Responsible for developing a set of security standards and best practices for BET Software, and recommending security enhancements to management as needed;

Assist with developing strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach;

Responsible for educating the workforce on information security, through training and building awareness;

Conducts periodic scans of networks to find any vulnerability; conduct penetration testing, which simulates an attack on the system to highlight or find any weaknesses that might be exploited by a malicious party;

Constantly monitor BET Software’s networks and systems for security breaches or intrusions;

Installing of software that helps to notify the organisation of intrusions, and watching out for irregular system behaviour;

Investigate security breaches, lead incident response activities to minimise the impact; thereafter lead a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage, and prepare reports and findings to be reported to management;

Report on security status and implementation;

Improve monitoring and alerts;

Responsible for container security, Patch Management, GPO and Mime Cast administration, and reporting;

Enterprise knowledge and experience of Sophos EndPoint Protection Suite (EPO, DLP, Antivirus, Endpoint Encryption);

Web security configuration and monitoring.

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programs, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

