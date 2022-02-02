A position has presented itself for a Java Developer to join a dynamic team, that inspires an individual to grow their career goals while growing the Company values.
The ideal candidate should have:
- At least 8 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
The technical skills include:
- Java EE / Java
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- Git, Bitbucket
Advantageous
- JSF
- Angular
- AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)
- Java EE Containers (Glassfish – Payara)
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Apache
- HTML5, CSS3
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- Jira, Confluence
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma