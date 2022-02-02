Java Developer

Feb 2, 2022

A position has presented itself for a Java Developer to join a dynamic team, that inspires an individual to grow their career goals while growing the Company values.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • At least 8 years JAVA development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

The technical skills include:

  • Java EE / Java
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
  • Git, Bitbucket

Advantageous

  • JSF
  • Angular
  • AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)
  • Java EE Containers (Glassfish – Payara)
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Apache
  • HTML5, CSS3
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

Apply now for more info 🙂 and lets get those applications across.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

