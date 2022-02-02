Java Developer

A position has presented itself for a Java Developer to join a dynamic team, that inspires an individual to grow their career goals while growing the Company values.

The ideal candidate should have:

At least 8 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

The technical skills include:

Java EE / Java

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful and SOAP services

Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Git, Bitbucket

Advantageous

JSF

Angular

AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)

Java EE Containers (Glassfish – Payara)

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Apache

HTML5, CSS3

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Jira, Confluence

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

