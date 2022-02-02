Junior IT Security Consultant

Qualifications
- Previous experience with web development, software engineering, computer security, and/or network security preferred.
- Expertise in configuring and maintaining high-security environments and systems is a plus.
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
- Experience with computer and network security is preferred.
Requirements
- Manage information Security-related incidents and breaches, errors, and complaints on the systems.
- Working with Qualys Vulnerability Management, Web Application Scanning, and Forti analyzer critical information on threats across the entire attack surface.
- Implement Endpoint Protection and Encryption.
- Provide advisory for the Continuity and Disaster recovery plans and tests.
- Ensure that all Information Security policies and procedures are followed according to therequirement.
- Provide sound security advice to our clients.
- Report on security incidents and threat outlook for the university.
- Provide report inputs on internal and external service provider security-related services.
- Assist departments that are struggling to remediate vulnerabilities.
- Creation of hardening Standards for the ICS department.