Junior IT Security Consultant

Feb 2, 2022

Qualifications

  • Previous experience with web development, software engineering, computer security, and/or network security preferred.
  • Expertise in configuring and maintaining high-security environments and systems is a plus.
  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
  • Experience with computer and network security is preferred.

Requirements

  • Manage information Security-related incidents and breaches, errors, and complaints on the systems.
  • Working with Qualys Vulnerability Management, Web Application Scanning, and Forti analyzer critical information on threats across the entire attack surface.
  • Implement Endpoint Protection and Encryption.
  • Provide advisory for the Continuity and Disaster recovery plans and tests.
  • Ensure that all Information Security policies and procedures are followed according to therequirement.
  • Provide sound security advice to our clients.
  • Report on security incidents and threat outlook for the university.
  • Provide report inputs on internal and external service provider security-related services.
  • Assist departments that are struggling to remediate vulnerabilities.
  • Creation of hardening Standards for the ICS department.

