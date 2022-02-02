Kyocera launches intelligent series of A3 multifunctional devices

Companies worldwide are experiencing profound changes in their business environments thanks to smarter workspaces. This impact can be felt in the way in which organisations operate, collaborate, innovate, and expand.

Businesses require a partner that can help them focus on critical needs, without compromising on essential workflow, and with Kyocera’s latest intelligent TASKalfa 7054ci/7004i series of A3 multifunctional devices, this is more than possible.

Kyocera continuously works with leadership teams to equip their organisations with the right solution to effectively manage this rapid progression of the workplace.

The TASKalfa 7054ci/7004i series offers top notch business benefits to meet the needs of growing organisations, no matter the size or industry. The full line-up includes four brilliant colour A3 MFPs: the TASKalfa 7054ci; 6054ci; 5054ci and 4054ci, as well as three mono devices that deliver crisp black and white prints: the TASKalfa 7004i; 6004i and 5004i.

To assist IT Managers in developing the right approach and decision-making framework in the selection of printing devices, this latest series in Kyocera’s premium TASKalfa range addresses some of the core business requirements such as: security, technological innovation, usability and sustainability.

Document Security

The new TASKalfa 7054ci series includes a range of new security enhancements that includes security log management capabilities, automatic certification validation, improved communication protocols, digital signature and email encryption.

Technological Innovation

Organisations will benefit from enhanced productivity thanks to the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The TASKalfa 7054ci/7004i range produces higher quality results in less time than ever before.

Improved Usability

With a new, simplified user interface, these devices combine a unique product design with intuitive features for an all-round pleasant printing experience.

Kind on the Environment

Grounded in the philosophy of doing the right thing as a human being, Kyocera’s development of this range of A3 MFPs marks another important step in this strategy. Energy consumption during sleep mode has been significantly reduced across the product range. Not only does this help boost a company’s eco-credentials, but also helps drive significant cost savings in electricity consumption.

“We remain customer focused in our delivery of innovative technology and solutions that address real business challenges,” says Greg Griffith, Senior Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“Efficient working with sound security protocols, without compromising on image quality, is just the surface of what these new TASKalfa devices offer our customers. Businesses can continue focusing on creating new value in their industries with the confidence in the solutions this technology offers.”

With print speeds of 40 up to 70 ppm respectively and scan speeds of up to 274 ipm, the TASKalfa 7054ci/7004i range delivers unrivalled quality without the wait. Moreover, with a scanner input capacity of 320 pages and Kyocera’s reputation of highly reliable products, these versatile MFPs are real work horses.

Security risks have never left organisations as vulnerable as they have today with the onset of hybrid working. In response to this challenge, the new TASKalfa devices come standard with improved ID card copy functionality, while running continuous MFP security updates in the background. The result: overall, up-to-date data protection across all confidential documents, now made easy thanks to a Uniform User Interface.

Featuring the latest in Kyocera’s AI technology, users can emphasise or overwrite the handwritten parts of a document without changing the format or image when scanning. The AI-powered Super Resolution function also boosts the photo and logo quality of low-resolution images.

With seamless scalability capacities and a wide variety of output styles, these devices are designed to grow alongside all businesses. As customer demand and market opportunities increase, so too do the capabilities of these new TASKalfa printers, allowing users to consistently deliver the best service to their clients.

“Our customers are at the heart of our business, and we work with them to deliver a personalised experience that offers them the ability to control and produce the exact output with absolute professionalism time after time,” concludes Griffith.