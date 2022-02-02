.NET Developer

Our Client within the banking sector is seeking an .NET Full Stack Developer.

Our Client within the banking sector is seeking an .NET Full Stack Developer.

Location:

Johannesburg

Technical Skills:

Proficient in C# (.Net Core 2.0 upwards)

Proficient In SQL

Proficient in DevOps(Azure DevOps)

Microservices

Integration(To both Restful APIs and Web Services):

Biz talk experience will be preferable.

Be the difference, Enhance your career Apply today

Desired Skills:

.Net core

SQL

AZURE DEVOPS

RESTFUL

BizTalk

