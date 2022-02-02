Power BI Application Specialist at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the JobThe Senior Power BI Application Specialist will form part of the Power BI Platform team and will play an integral role in supporting the development of Power BI capability and competency within the Group. The role will assume responsibility for analysing Power BI reporting requirements, developing related specifications, supporting the development of reports, and training clients in the use of Power BI tools. Key to this role is the ability to support multiple stakeholders to fully utilise and optimise the tool. The Senior Power BI Application Specialist is therefore an expert in the use of Power BI with an excellent ability to partner with business stakeholders to teach, train and [URL Removed] Objectives

Provide support, technical assistance, and cross-training to businesses as they develop reports

Enhance the Power BI citizen development and competency by providing on-demand and scheduledtechnical support and assistance.

Set up a training schedule and plan and deliver formalised or bite-size training, depending on need or demand, and working in partnership with the learning and development team.

Manage the influx of potential training and scheduling with external training providers, working inpartnership with the learning and development team.

Deliver content that enables and empowers clients to build custom reports, dashboards, and PPT decks.Lead requirements gathering and design activities and translate business requirements intospecifications that will be used as the basis to develop reports, dashboards, and budget templates

Liaise with technical teams and business users to analyse and understand requirements in thecontext of the current business environment and future opportunities.

Assist with system design and documentation.

Support and maintain existing solutions

Facilitate networks and work closely with stakeholders to provide input into analysis to ensure technical viability.

Troubleshoot system-related issues.

Identify problems and propose changes.

Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues.

Oversee and/or implement changes to existing systems.

Qualifications 3+ years experience in a similar capacity or role with expertise in Power BI Service, and Power BI Premium along with an understanding of the Power Platform stack.Experience

Experience delivering technical training on multiple topics in the Power BI space.

Knowledge and Skills

Strong proficiency in building reporting dashboards, visuals, and reports using BI tools. Strong knowledge in creating data models, visualizations using Power BI.

Strong knowledge in publishing and sharing reports and dashboards in the Power BI service. Good experience using BI tools and other data services in the Microsoft Azure stack.Advantageous – Knowledge of Power Apps and Power Automate.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Application

Power Apps

