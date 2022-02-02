RPG Developer

Experience and Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of relevant IT experience

IT related degree (B.Sc. or B.Com, B.Sc. (Hons) Computer Science) & RPG ILE

The following technical skills will also be advantageous:

IBM WebSphere Related Products; Linux/AIX; EAI (Enterprise Application Integration) & Databases: IBM DB2

Responsibilities:

Integrate architecture between systems, basic understanding of various designs and applicability to current software and system applications.

Demonstrates awareness of testing principles and processes, responsible for testing within a project. Delivers testing to time, quality, and cost.

In depth understanding and application of the code naming and code language applicable to the particular product or service specification. Identify and correct deviations from the code base specifications. Respond to client requests related to the existing code base, gathers further information, and resolves or channels to appropriate technical specialist.

Responsible for design, coding, unit testing and documentation of small to medium projects.

Demonstrates a basic understanding of programming concepts and a general familiarity with one or more programming languages and/or methodologies.

Defines site objectives by analysing user requirements, envisioning system features and functionality.

Designs and develops applications by setting expectations and features priorities throughout development life cycle; determining design methodologies and tool sets; completing programming using languages and software products; designing and conducting tests.

Recommends system solutions by comparing advantages and disadvantages of custom development and purchase alternatives.

Integrates applications by designing database architecture and server scripting, studying, and establishing connectivity with network systems, search engines, and information servers.

Completes applications development by coordinating requirements, schedules, and activities; contributing to team meetings; troubleshooting development and production problems across multiple environments and operating platforms.

Supports users by developing documentation and assistance tools.

Updates job knowledge by researching new technologies and software products; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments

Competencies:

Communicating with Impact

Results Orientated

Accountability

Relationship Management and Networking

Planning Skills

Decision making and problem solving

Presentation and facilitation skills

