SAP FIORI Developer

Purpose:
Responsible for design, development, and maintenance of all the SAP UI5/Fiori (including backend ABAP) and other web applications that are integrated with SAP.
Qualification:
- Bachelor’s Degree, or equivalent experience, and proven demonstrable skills and experience.
Key Skills/ Knowledge Required:
- Minimum 7-10 years of experience in developing SAP applications in ABAP and Fiori/Ui5.
- At least 3 – 5 years of recent experience as UI5 /Fiori developer / architect with deep knowledge of backend development / configuration (OData services, Annotations, ABAP, RFC/BAPI) preferably in S/4 HANA environment.
- Minimum 5 years of ABAP development experience.
- Strong knowledge and working experience in UI5 related programming like JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, JQuery, Angular JS.
- Should be able to perform end-to-end configuration of FIORI.
- Must be able to extend and customize standard Fiori apps.
- Functional knowledge in SD, MM and FICO will be advantageous.
- Development experience in S/4 HANA will be advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain SAP UI5 / Fiori applications (End-to End including backend).
- Design and develop applications consistent with the UI strategy of the Company.
- Work with the IT solution leaders to develop wire-frame models and UI prototypes.
- End to End testing of all applications.
- Compile Technical Specification document for all the developments as per the Company’s requirements
Desired Skills:
- Development
- Maintenance
- SAP ABAP
- SAP UI5
- SAP FIORI
- Configuration
- HTML5
- CSS
- JQuery
- Angular JS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years