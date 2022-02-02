SAP FIORI Developer

Feb 2, 2022

Purpose:
Responsible for design, development, and maintenance of all the SAP UI5/Fiori (including backend ABAP) and other web applications that are integrated with SAP.
Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s Degree, or equivalent experience, and proven demonstrable skills and experience.

Key Skills/ Knowledge Required:

  • Minimum 7-10 years of experience in developing SAP applications in ABAP and Fiori/Ui5.
  • At least 3 – 5 years of recent experience as UI5 /Fiori developer / architect with deep knowledge of backend development / configuration (OData services, Annotations, ABAP, RFC/BAPI) preferably in S/4 HANA environment.
  • Minimum 5 years of ABAP development experience.
  • Strong knowledge and working experience in UI5 related programming like JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, JQuery, Angular JS.
  • Should be able to perform end-to-end configuration of FIORI.
  • Must be able to extend and customize standard Fiori apps.
  • Functional knowledge in SD, MM and FICO will be advantageous.
  • Development experience in S/4 HANA will be advantageous

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain SAP UI5 / Fiori applications (End-to End including backend).
  • Design and develop applications consistent with the UI strategy of the Company.
  • Work with the IT solution leaders to develop wire-frame models and UI prototypes.
  • End to End testing of all applications.
  • Compile Technical Specification document for all the developments as per the Company’s requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Development
  • Maintenance
  • SAP ABAP
  • SAP UI5
  • SAP FIORI
  • Configuration
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • JQuery
  • Angular JS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position