SAP FIORI Developer

Purpose:

Responsible for design, development, and maintenance of all the SAP UI5/Fiori (including backend ABAP) and other web applications that are integrated with SAP.

Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree, or equivalent experience, and proven demonstrable skills and experience.

Key Skills/ Knowledge Required:

Minimum 7-10 years of experience in developing SAP applications in ABAP and Fiori/Ui5.

At least 3 – 5 years of recent experience as UI5 /Fiori developer / architect with deep knowledge of backend development / configuration (OData services, Annotations, ABAP, RFC/BAPI) preferably in S/4 HANA environment.

Minimum 5 years of ABAP development experience.

Strong knowledge and working experience in UI5 related programming like JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, JQuery, Angular JS.

Should be able to perform end-to-end configuration of FIORI.

Must be able to extend and customize standard Fiori apps.

Functional knowledge in SD, MM and FICO will be advantageous.

Development experience in S/4 HANA will be advantageous

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain SAP UI5 / Fiori applications (End-to End including backend).

Design and develop applications consistent with the UI strategy of the Company.

Work with the IT solution leaders to develop wire-frame models and UI prototypes.

End to End testing of all applications.

Compile Technical Specification document for all the developments as per the Company’s requirements

Desired Skills:

Development

Maintenance

SAP ABAP

SAP UI5

SAP FIORI

Configuration

HTML5

CSS

JQuery

Angular JS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

