Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer – Western Cape / Full remote – Salary Negotiable on Experience at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Asset Management hub in the heart of Cape Town, is incredibly invested in their tech stack, adopting a Microservices architecture, supported with Kubernetes, and working with RESTful API’s, React-Redux stack, JavaScript, and .Net Core.

They’re looking for a Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer to join their accelerating coding environment.

The role is remote, initially, due to Covid19, however they’ll go back to the office ad hoc once restrictions lift.

Look forward to progressive leave, free coffee + lunch, and an On-site gym!

So, if you understand deep software engineering practices for the full SDLC, don’t pass up the opportunity – APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

8+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack

Solid experience in .Net Core, SQL, PostgreSQL

On the front end you have worked with the JavaScript stack including React

Equipped to build enterprise-wide systems

Cloud – AWS

Design patterns and Event Driven Architecture

Microservices; Docker and Kubernetes, RabbitMQ

Qualifications:

BSc Degree required with good grades

Reference Number for this position is TRA53333 which is a permanent position based in Western Cape (full remote set up) offering a cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

SQL

PostgreSQL

Cloud

AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position