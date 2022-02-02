XLink appoints Thanusha Govender as new MD

XLink, a subsidiary of the Vodacom Group and provider of secure payment connectivity solutions, has appointed Thanusha Govender as its new MD with effect from 1 February 2022.

Govender, a qualified chemical engineer, who has applied foundational, data-driven principles innovatively to optimise and grow several large companies over the last two decades, will replace Hymie Marnewick.

Corporate strategist, management consultant, and chief operating officer are amongst the roles she’s held. In these positions, she has established a proven track record overseeing business transformation within companies such as Barclays Africa and Accenture. Prior to joining the XLink team, Thanusha spent five years in the role of Head of Corporate Strategy and Planning at the Absa Group.

Strategy development and execution, R&D, data analytics, and culture transformation are a few areas of expertise that Govender will bring to the table at the helm of XLink. As a cross-functional and cross-industry specialist, she will be tapping into her working knowledge within the financial services and retail sectors, in particular, to continue taking XLink from strength to strength.

The secure payment provider will thrive under Govender’s leadership style, in which team development is one of many focus areas. “My personal philosophy is that making a difference, makes the difference,” she says. This life credo will be filtered into her approach as MD for XLink, where she aims to ensure that continuous learning drives performance enhancement – essential in today’s constantly evolving tech landscape. This, in turn, will propel XLink’s capabilities forward, “which ultimately adds new value to our customers,” she explains.

Building adjacent relevant capabilities that complement XLink’s core offering is something that Govender is excited about. “This will allow us to provide an integrated value-chain offering that embeds our business in the moments that matter to our customers.”

XLink chairperson Nadya Bhettay says: “Thanusha is a caring leader and a true believer in what XLink has built and is capable of taking XLink to new heights in the coming years.” Hymie Marnewick has laid the foundation for XLink to become the go-to service provider for a digital-first future. “I’m excited to pick up where Hymie has left off, continuing to take the trusted secure-communications brand that he helped shape to new heights, further building on our value proposition,” says Govender. “The innovative, forward-thinking mindset that defines XLink is one I embrace, as our services must remain compelling and relevant in our rapidly changing market.”

Innovation is something that drives Govender, who, like XLink, enjoys problem solving around unmet needs. This is what prompted her entrepreneurial journey, seeing her launch her own company, Zendier Products, to bring a first-of-its-kind product to the maternal healthcare market. Outside of the office, she enjoys spending her downtime travelling, amidst her development journey over the last three years, which has been completing her PhD studies.