Automation Test Analyst

Feb 3, 2022

What you will be doing:

  • Design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products / services (pre, during & post deployment) in both Data creation and system testing contexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines. Testing may apply to all or a combination of the following front-end, back-end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of solutions. This entails full responsibility for ensuring products are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metrics
  • Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad / multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer
  • Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.
  • Participate and analyze test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation)
  • Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability)
  • Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test
  • Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability)
  • Evaluate automated test cases and analyse & report results
  • Facilitate test plan / case reviews within squads
  • Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement
  • Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications
  • Deliver all automation & technical testing
  • Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables
  • Ensure compliance with technical risk and governance requirements
  • Ensure work is compliant with automation testing frameworks and standards
  • Proactively identify and communicate risks ahead of need
  • Participate in Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Incident Management processes

What we are looking for:

  • Completed degree or other related
  • 3 – 5 years Automation testing experience
  • Automating web services paradigms such as REST and protocols such as HTTP.
  • Prior programming work experience.
  • Experience with performance engineering and load testing is a huge plus.
  • Experience & expertise (Basic) in coding languages such as Java, C# and some experience- in software engineering / development
  • Experience working on web applications and/or web-based technologies.
  • Proficient in UNIX/Linux environments and shell scripting.
  • Proficient in basic SQL operations such as joins and views.
  • Experience in TFS, JIRA, and Confluence a plus.
  • Experience in Git or other source code management systems.
  • Comfortable in AGILE development environments and cross-functional team structures.

