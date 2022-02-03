Business Analyst – Point of Sales Transformation P

This is a 12 month contract. ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY SKILLS

Top 3 outcomes of the role:

Responsible for effective gathering, analysis and validation of business requirements

Negotiate and agree business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams and Project Teams

Key Accountablilties:

To understand the current business environment

To identlify and understand the business environment

To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements

To deliver the required solution

To train business users

To continuously support the business environment

To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream

