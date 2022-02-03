Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA) (Cape Town or Johannesburg) X2 at Capitec

Feb 3, 2022

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for gathering, analysing and understanding business users’ data and analytics requirements and translating these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.
  • To ensure alignment between business, data product owners, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 3 yrs. proven experience in drafting functional specifications
  • BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment
  • Stakeholder engagement for the purpose of identifying and specifying business requirements.
  • Liaising between business and functional stakeholders; translating requirements.

Ideal:

  • Business Information Business Analysis experience in an finance/banking environment
  • Exposure to a credit environment.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Finance
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Business Analysis

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Relevant business area knowledge
  • Data and analytics Business Analysis
  • Data Warehouse Methodologies
  • Front End Technologies
  • BI Best Practice
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Governance
  • Financial systems and procedures
  • Visualisation
  • Data Product Life Cycle

Ideal:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Microsoft Appliance (APS)

Skills

  • Facilitation Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Presentation Skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

