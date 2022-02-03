Citrix Engineer

Currently, we have a requirement for a Citrix Engineer. This is a permanent position, which offers a hybrid work model, with offices in Randburg. The Citrix Engineer will be responsible for supporting existing customers on SLAs, which includes post project support in an operational capacity.

Skills required:

Minimum of 3 years working experience in the positions related field of the IT industry

Minimum of 2 years working experience with Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, Virtual Apps and/or Desktops on-premises and/or Citrix Cloud Service.

General functional knowledge and understanding of networking, security, Windows Servers, server virtualisation, cloud services.

Installation, configuration, and maintenance of session-based systems (RDSH, Windows Multisession, VDI)

Scripting, application packaging experience beneficial.

Citrix Certified Associate / Professional Virtualisation or Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops Service on Citrix Cloud Certified

Beneficial to have additional Microsoft, Citrix, or VMware certifications.

Responsibilities:

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who are driven to produce the best, take responsibility for work given, strive to understand the functional requirements, develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects, identify and improve aspects of existing projects.

For more information, please email [Email Address Removed] for a speedy response.

