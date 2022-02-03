Data Scientist (Finance HCM Strategy)

- Data Scientist will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of finance, and human capital, as per CLIENT Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecyle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.
Desired Skills:
- –
- Ability to develop machine learning tools built in using python
- R –
- Ability to manage both structured and unstructured data using SQL –
- Ability to visualise data using various tools –
- Ability to model data for prediction –
- Ability to manage time and project deliverables –
- local government
- government
- and industry) –
- Basic understanding of finance and human capital management processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree