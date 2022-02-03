Digimune launches into the SA channel

Digimune, the new global leader in SMB Digital Risk, has launched its digital risk management solution in South Africa through the reseller channel.

Digital risk management is now the fastest rising cyber threat landscape within the technology sector. Digimune’s technology services protect a company from threats across their entire digital public attack surface.

Riaan Badenhorst, Co-Founder at Digimune, explains that traditional cyber security solutions guard against threats to the endpoint, network or email.

“Today, however, companies and users are so much more connected, so they are susceptible to a much wider attack surface. Digital risk looks after everything else that touches the company’s digital footprint.”

These connection points include the following:

Social media, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram;

The deep and dark web;

Web marketplaces;

Blogs, news, forums and review sites;

Human resources and recruitment sites;

Mobile app stores;

Collaboration platforms; and

Code sharing sites.

“Most companies have some kind of digital footprint on these sites, but don’t have any control over them,” Badenhorst says. “Together, they make up a massive public attack surface that needs to be monitored and safeguarded.”

The advent of Covid-19 and the hybrid working trend has exacerbated the issue, he adds, making the company’s digital assets more distributed than ever.

Digital risk management needs to offer protection beyond what traditional cyber-security solutions do, says Digimune Partner and Co-Founder Simon Campbell-Young, and this is where Digimune comes in.

The Digimune solution is a cloud-based platform that identifies threats to the organisation’s brand, business, people, locations and assets. It protects their digital assets, and can automatically remediate against attacks or digital losses. Digimune runs a sophisticated take-down service that allows for the removal of impersonating social media accounts, fake or fraudulent content and, spoofed or impersonating domains.

The solution is now being offered to South African small and medium businesses (SMBs) via the reseller channel.

Resellers can offer annual licences, while managed service providers (MSPs) can embed the solution in their own offerings with an annual or monthly billing model, Campbell-Young explains.

“This is the kind of solution that only enterprise customers could afford before,” he points out. “Now, the channel can offer their business customers a comprehensive and integrated Digital Risk Management Solution at a fraction of the cost of comparable enterprise solutions.”

Importantly, Digimune is compliant with PCI DSS, as well as POPIA, GDPR and other global privacy and data protection regulations.

The Digimune solution is available on the global market, with customers live in most of Africa, Latin America, Germany, Australia, Turkey and Greece. A number of large South African businesses have already invested in the solution, and some consumer-facing organisations already offer the service as a value-add to their own customers.

The company is now recruiting strategic resellers and MSPs.

For more information, click here or contact Riaan Badenhorst at riaan@digimunegroup.com