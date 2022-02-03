Elasticsearch Developer at BET Software

We Want You:

We are on the lookout for an intellectually curious person with a genuine passion for cybersecurity. An Elasticsearch Developer who will assist with resolving production issues using elastic logs, cluster performance optimisation, and enhance monitoring capabilities for early issue detection, as well as drive operational readiness and ongoing maintenance.

You Bring:

5+ years of Unix/Linux experience;

2+ years of Elasticsearch and Kibana experience;

Experience building Elasticsearch Clusters, installing plugins, sharing, partitioning, aliases, watchers, etc;

Elastic DSL queries experience;

Experience configuring and performance tuning large clusters;

Understanding of Elasticsearch index configuration options;

Working knowledge of Kibana visualisation strategies and techniques;

Experienced in setting up and configuring Grafana/Prometheus;

In-depth experience installing, configuring, maintaining Grafana;

Experience with data visualisation using Grafana;

Experience creating Grafana dashboards to display time series visualisation;

Enhance existing Grafana dashboards and adding new dashboards;

Experience working in DevOps and Agile structured organisations;

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Desired Skills:

Elasticsearch

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Learn more/Apply for this position