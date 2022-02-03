Front-end Software Developer (CH751) FULL REMOTE at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Feb 3, 2022

Our client in the fraud prevention industry is looking for a Software Developer who will be responsible for the Front-end Developer and Support of their software. You can work remotely from any location in South Africa.

The companyis combating fraud across the financial services industry by providing a shared databaseto member organisations and offering the public a means of protecting themselves against impersonation and identity theft.

Role Purpose

  • Work with the Back-end developer to maintain the front-end of the current cloud based anti-fraud platform based on the following criteria:
    • System must maintain highest digital security levels, equivalent to those used by the financial services sector for the front-end making use of entity framework, identity server and C#
    • Preferable to have some experience in using Hangfire, Minio, Rabit MQ, Microservices including SOAP and REST API creation and integration.
    • Preferably have experience in SQL Server and database integration
    • Must be able to operate independently and support a senior developer in day-to-day development and operations.
    • Responsible for day-to-day system maintenance and focussed on first line support (SAFPS internal Team)
    • Assisting in compiling the technical aspects of service and change requests

Key Accountabilities

  • Front-end coding in accordance with coding standards and best practices
  • Daily support and maintenance

Qualifications and Experience

  • A relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT/Computer Science / Software Development
  • 4 6 Years experience with Front-end Development and Support

Competencies / Skills

  • Experienced with the following technologies
    • CSS styling
    • Typescript
    • Vue.js
    • MVC
  • Support skills:
    • SQL server
    • C#
    • JavaScript
    • HTML

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

