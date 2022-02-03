Front-end Software Developer (CH751) FULL REMOTE at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the fraud prevention industry is looking for a Software Developer who will be responsible for the Front-end Developer and Support of their software. You can work remotely from any location in South Africa.

The companyis combating fraud across the financial services industry by providing a shared databaseto member organisations and offering the public a means of protecting themselves against impersonation and identity theft.

Role Purpose

Work with the Back-end developer to maintain the front-end of the current cloud based anti-fraud platform based on the following criteria: System must maintain highest digital security levels, equivalent to those used by the financial services sector for the front-end making use of entity framework, identity server and C# Preferable to have some experience in using Hangfire, Minio, Rabit MQ, Microservices including SOAP and REST API creation and integration. Preferably have experience in SQL Server and database integration Must be able to operate independently and support a senior developer in day-to-day development and operations. Responsible for day-to-day system maintenance and focussed on first line support (SAFPS internal Team) Assisting in compiling the technical aspects of service and change requests



Key Accountabilities

Front-end coding in accordance with coding standards and best practices

Daily support and maintenance

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT/Computer Science / Software Development

4 6 Years experience with Front-end Development and Support

Competencies / Skills

Experienced with the following technologies CSS styling Typescript Vue.js MVC

Support skills: SQL server C# JavaScript HTML



General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position