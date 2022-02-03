Front-end Software Developer (CH751) FULL REMOTE at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the fraud prevention industry is looking for a Software Developer who will be responsible for the Front-end Developer and Support of their software. You can work remotely from any location in South Africa.
The companyis combating fraud across the financial services industry by providing a shared databaseto member organisations and offering the public a means of protecting themselves against impersonation and identity theft.
Role Purpose
- Work with the Back-end developer to maintain the front-end of the current cloud based anti-fraud platform based on the following criteria:
- System must maintain highest digital security levels, equivalent to those used by the financial services sector for the front-end making use of entity framework, identity server and C#
- Preferable to have some experience in using Hangfire, Minio, Rabit MQ, Microservices including SOAP and REST API creation and integration.
- Preferably have experience in SQL Server and database integration
- Must be able to operate independently and support a senior developer in day-to-day development and operations.
- Responsible for day-to-day system maintenance and focussed on first line support (SAFPS internal Team)
- Assisting in compiling the technical aspects of service and change requests
Key Accountabilities
- Front-end coding in accordance with coding standards and best practices
- Daily support and maintenance
Qualifications and Experience
- A relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT/Computer Science / Software Development
- 4 6 Years experience with Front-end Development and Support
Competencies / Skills
- Experienced with the following technologies
- CSS styling
- Typescript
- Vue.js
- MVC
- Support skills:
- SQL server
- C#
- JavaScript
- HTML
General:
