Infrastructure Architect

Responsibilities will be expected to be developed and finalized over time and will include but will not be restricted to:

Maintain and monitor all network, security, and computer systems to meet the organization’s current and future requirements

Responsible for management, maintenance, and architecture of cloud services, storage, virtualized environment, servers, network devices, and productivity tools

Monitor systems and identify performance issues proactively

Test all changes to networks, hardware, software, and hosted applications

Continuously develop the network in accordance with the IT strategy

Provide technical input to assist with the development of the IT strategy

Proactively train service desk staff on new technologies to ensure they can deliver first- and second-line support

Be the point of escalation for service desk staff

Proactively ensure all agreed business-critical systems are available in the event of a localized disaster

Ensure disaster recovery systems are regularly tested

Influence technical decisions on a variety of strategic projects and ensure that the agreed objectives are delivered within the original project scope

Create and review project documentation to appropriate the project management office standards

Manage the technical delivery of projects (installations)

Professionally represent the infrastructure team as a technical consultant

Provide management information and statistics on the core IT infrastructure

Produce documentation for all technical work undertaken

Provide up to date and consistent build specifications and documentation for the core IT infrastructure and IT security infrastructure

Keep abreast of industry best practices and new technologies

Attend training and seminars to develop relevant knowledge and skills

Liaise and attend meetings with other departments to perform duties, aid business and organizational development

Requirements and Qualifications:

Degree qualification in IT related discipline and/or demonstrable experience in a similar role

Technical qualification or working to a technical qualification in infrastructure such as:

Microsoft certified systems engineer

Higher-level Microsoft/networking/info security qualification/accreditation

Cloud service provision experience

Project management experience

ITIL qualification

CISSP

JNCIE

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure

Networking

Infrastructure architecture

Infrastructure as a Service

Enterprise Mobility

Learn more/Apply for this position