Infrastructure Architect
Responsibilities will be expected to be developed and finalized over time and will include but will not be restricted to:
- Maintain and monitor all network, security, and computer systems to meet the organization’s current and future requirements
- Responsible for management, maintenance, and architecture of cloud services, storage, virtualized environment, servers, network devices, and productivity tools
- Monitor systems and identify performance issues proactively
- Test all changes to networks, hardware, software, and hosted applications
- Continuously develop the network in accordance with the IT strategy
- Provide technical input to assist with the development of the IT strategy
- Proactively train service desk staff on new technologies to ensure they can deliver first- and second-line support
- Be the point of escalation for service desk staff
- Proactively ensure all agreed business-critical systems are available in the event of a localized disaster
- Ensure disaster recovery systems are regularly tested
- Influence technical decisions on a variety of strategic projects and ensure that the agreed objectives are delivered within the original project scope
- Create and review project documentation to appropriate the project management office standards
- Manage the technical delivery of projects (installations)
- Professionally represent the infrastructure team as a technical consultant
- Provide management information and statistics on the core IT infrastructure
- Produce documentation for all technical work undertaken
- Provide up to date and consistent build specifications and documentation for the core IT infrastructure and IT security infrastructure
- Keep abreast of industry best practices and new technologies
- Attend training and seminars to develop relevant knowledge and skills
- Liaise and attend meetings with other departments to perform duties, aid business and organizational development
Requirements and Qualifications:
- Degree qualification in IT related discipline and/or demonstrable experience in a similar role
Technical qualification or working to a technical qualification in infrastructure such as:
- Microsoft certified systems engineer
- Higher-level Microsoft/networking/info security qualification/accreditation
- Cloud service provision experience
- Project management experience
- ITIL qualification
- CISSP
- JNCIE
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure
- JNCIE
- CISSP
- Networking
- Infrastructure architecture
- Infrastructure as a Service
- Enterprise Mobility