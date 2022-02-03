Infrastructure Architect

Feb 3, 2022

Infrastructure Architect

Responsibilities will be expected to be developed and finalized over time and will include but will not be restricted to:

  • Maintain and monitor all network, security, and computer systems to meet the organization’s current and future requirements
  • Responsible for management, maintenance, and architecture of cloud services, storage, virtualized environment, servers, network devices, and productivity tools
  • Monitor systems and identify performance issues proactively
  • Test all changes to networks, hardware, software, and hosted applications
  • Continuously develop the network in accordance with the IT strategy
  • Provide technical input to assist with the development of the IT strategy
  • Proactively train service desk staff on new technologies to ensure they can deliver first- and second-line support
  • Be the point of escalation for service desk staff
  • Proactively ensure all agreed business-critical systems are available in the event of a localized disaster
  • Ensure disaster recovery systems are regularly tested
  • Influence technical decisions on a variety of strategic projects and ensure that the agreed objectives are delivered within the original project scope
  • Create and review project documentation to appropriate the project management office standards
  • Manage the technical delivery of projects (installations)
  • Professionally represent the infrastructure team as a technical consultant
  • Provide management information and statistics on the core IT infrastructure
  • Produce documentation for all technical work undertaken
  • Provide up to date and consistent build specifications and documentation for the core IT infrastructure and IT security infrastructure
  • Keep abreast of industry best practices and new technologies
  • Attend training and seminars to develop relevant knowledge and skills
  • Liaise and attend meetings with other departments to perform duties, aid business and organizational development

Requirements and Qualifications:

  • Degree qualification in IT related discipline and/or demonstrable experience in a similar role

Technical qualification or working to a technical qualification in infrastructure such as:

  • Microsoft certified systems engineer
  • Higher-level Microsoft/networking/info security qualification/accreditation
  • Cloud service provision experience
  • Project management experience
  • ITIL qualification
  • CISSP
  • JNCIE

Desired Skills:

  • Infrastructure
  • JNCIE
  • CISSP
  • Networking
  • Infrastructure architecture
  • Infrastructure as a Service
  • Enterprise Mobility

