Intermediate Software Engineer

Feb 3, 2022

Whats needed :

  • Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.
  • A good understanding of design patterns and your application and have a knack for writing clean, readable code.
  • Familiarity with continuous integration and automated testing platforms and unit tests is a must.
  • Oversee continuous improvement of support knowledge base repositories to ensure all processes and procedures are documented in a clear and concise manner and that periodic reviews of documentation are conducted.
  • Mentorship might be required towards Junior Engineers and therefore support and development of Junior Engineers by providing advice, coaching and educational opportunities is of the utmost importance.

Tech required : ( 4 years + )

  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • ASP .NET
  • Angular or similar (optional)
  • Docker
  • Microservices
  • Message Queueing
  • Microsoft SQL

PostgreSQL

This market leader in their field have a hybrid Work from home / in office policy and therefore requires you to be in Cape Town .

For more information on this role and others like it please submit your CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Group life and more

