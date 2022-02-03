Junior Business Analyst

Feb 3, 2022

The Role
My client is looking to appoint a Business Analyst to join our Operations team, reporting to the Business Operations Lead. The position is based in Cape Town.

Key Responsibilities

  • Compiling and maintaining reports and dashboards
  • Documenting existing system processes and workflows across departments to identify problems and inefficiencies
  • Working with the Business Operations Lead to establish and embed sustainability and environmental impact reporting across the business
  • Working with the Business Operations Lead to deliver improvement/innovation projects/solutions across business departments

Key Requirements

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to use logic and common sense to arrive at conclusions
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals
  • Versatile, with an appetite to learn by doing
  • Highly structured thinker with strong attention to detail
  • Ability to handle multiple competing priorities
  • A passion for environmental sustainability and making the world a better place

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree (preferably in Information Systems, BCom, Business Administration, or similar)
  • High level of proficiency with MS Office packages with advanced proficiency in Excel / Google Sheets, Docs and Slides
  • UML skills (preferable)
  • Power-BI and data modelling (preferable)
  • QlikView and SAP Business Objects (preferable)

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Business Analysis
  • dashboards

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position