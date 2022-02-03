Junior Business Analyst

The Role

My client is looking to appoint a Business Analyst to join our Operations team, reporting to the Business Operations Lead. The position is based in Cape Town.

Key Responsibilities

Compiling and maintaining reports and dashboards

Documenting existing system processes and workflows across departments to identify problems and inefficiencies

Working with the Business Operations Lead to establish and embed sustainability and environmental impact reporting across the business

Working with the Business Operations Lead to deliver improvement/innovation projects/solutions across business departments

Key Requirements

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to use logic and common sense to arrive at conclusions

Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals

Versatile, with an appetite to learn by doing

Highly structured thinker with strong attention to detail

Ability to handle multiple competing priorities

A passion for environmental sustainability and making the world a better place

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree (preferably in Information Systems, BCom, Business Administration, or similar)

High level of proficiency with MS Office packages with advanced proficiency in Excel / Google Sheets, Docs and Slides

UML skills (preferable)

Power-BI and data modelling (preferable)

QlikView and SAP Business Objects (preferable)

