Junior Business Analyst

The Role
My client is looking to appoint a Business Analyst to join our Operations team, reporting to the Business Operations Lead. The position is based in Cape Town.
Key Responsibilities
- Compiling and maintaining reports and dashboards
- Documenting existing system processes and workflows across departments to identify problems and inefficiencies
- Working with the Business Operations Lead to establish and embed sustainability and environmental impact reporting across the business
- Working with the Business Operations Lead to deliver improvement/innovation projects/solutions across business departments
Key Requirements
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to use logic and common sense to arrive at conclusions
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals
- Versatile, with an appetite to learn by doing
- Highly structured thinker with strong attention to detail
- Ability to handle multiple competing priorities
- A passion for environmental sustainability and making the world a better place
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree (preferably in Information Systems, BCom, Business Administration, or similar)
- High level of proficiency with MS Office packages with advanced proficiency in Excel / Google Sheets, Docs and Slides
- UML skills (preferable)
- Power-BI and data modelling (preferable)
- QlikView and SAP Business Objects (preferable)
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business Analysis
- dashboards
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree