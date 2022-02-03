Junior Data Engineer – Semi-Remote – up to R500k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Looking to work for a premium Pan African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets in various countries? Join this WINNING firm, currently looking for a Junior Data Engineer.

You will contribute towards designs and implementation of scalable and robust processes to support the data engineering capability. This role will be responsible for implementing and supporting large-scale data ecosystems across the Group.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or related field

3-4 years commercial experience

AWS

ETL

SSIS

SSRS

TSQL

SAS

PSQL

DynamoDB

Python

Java

C#

R

DevOps

Responsibilities:

Assist in designing and implementing scalable and robust processes for ingesting and transforming complex datasets

Assists in designing, developing, constructing, maintaining and supporting data pipelines for ETL from a multitude of sources

Assists in the creation of blueprints for data management systems to centralize, protect, and maintain data sources

Ingest large, complex data sets that meet functional and non-functional requirements

Enable the business to solve the problem of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats, and in doing so, enable innovative solutions

Build bulk and delta data lift patterns for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data

Reference Number for this position is NN54395 which is a permanent Semi-Remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R500k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

