Feb 3, 2022

Mid Developer- Software Technology
Location: Mauritius
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Position Overview:
A digitalisation software business is seeking to appoint a Mid Developer.

The responsibilities of the Mid Developer will be to develop and maintain backend and frontend applications. Design, code, test and implement configuration changes to software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements. Initial focus on reporting services and systems.

Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:

  • Technical skills in C#, JavaScript, CSS, HTML and SQL
  • A completed relevant 3-year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in Computer Science
  • 4 – 6 years relevant work experience in the field of IT or Business Analytics

Desired Skills:

  • Mid Developer
  • Digitalisation
  • Backend Application Development and Maintenance
  • Frontend Application Development and Maintenance
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • SQL
  • Computer Science
  • Information Technology
  • Business Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A digitalisation software business

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

