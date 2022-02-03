.NET Developer

Feb 3, 2022

Qualifications and Skills:

  • National Diploma/ B-Degree in Information Technology
  • 2 to 5 years’ experience across above-mentioned technologies
  • Highly skilled in .NET Core, Angular, API, Azure
  • Detailed knowledge of Microsoft Stack
  • Competent and flexible enough to apply skills across the SDLC
  • Experience working in a DevOps environment
  • Ability to manage own projects and portfolio
  • Our company tech stack includes:
  • Entity Framework, MySQL, SQL Server, Azure, PHP, HTML 5, CSS 3, jQuery,Adapting interface for modern internet applications using the latest front-end technologies.
  • Making complex technical and design decisions for TypeScript based projects.
  • Working together with the design teams to align the solution to the UI design.
  • Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework e.g. MVC / MVVM
  • Ability to utilise third party libraries as part of the SDLC


