.NET Developer

Qualifications and Skills:
- National Diploma/ B-Degree in Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years’ experience across above-mentioned technologies
- Highly skilled in .NET Core, Angular, API, Azure
- Detailed knowledge of Microsoft Stack
- Competent and flexible enough to apply skills across the SDLC
- Experience working in a DevOps environment
- Ability to manage own projects and portfolio
- Our company tech stack includes:
- Entity Framework, MySQL, SQL Server, Azure, PHP, HTML 5, CSS 3, jQuery,Adapting interface for modern internet applications using the latest front-end technologies.
- Making complex technical and design decisions for TypeScript based projects.
- Working together with the design teams to align the solution to the UI design.
- Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework e.g. MVC / MVVM
- Ability to utilise third party libraries as part of the SDLC