Oracle invests R15m in African startups

Oracle has announced support of over R15-million for tech startups in Africa to help accelerate their digital initiatives with the latest cloud technologies and business resources.

Led by Oracle for Startups, the multinational cloud computing company will provide extra resources and support to technology startups across Africa over the next two years.

In addition, these businesses will also have access to hands-on technical support, executive mentoring, go-to-market resources, and customer engagements.

“At Oracle for Startups, we help new businesses grow from grassroots through scaling. So far, enrolments from South African startups have grown by 91%, while enrolments from new businesses in over 13 other African countries have grown by 39% within the last year – all of which is evidence that Africa is at the forefront of the digital economy,” said Jason Williamson, Vice President, Oracle for Startups. “This R15 million investment will further boost the efforts of tech entrepreneurs in Africa to utilise the latest digital technologies for the success of their startups.”

A recent report from IDC, which highlighted the importance of corporations supporting startups to help further spur innovation, had this to say about Oracle for Startups: “Highly valuable to the startup community. Not only do they provide technology support, but they also provide benefits aligned in business areas such as marketing, market access, business knowledge, and expertise.”

This programme follows Oracle’s recent announcement of its first cloud region in Africa to meet the rapidly growing demand for enterprise cloud services on the continent. The Oracle Cloud Johannesburg Region will boost cloud adoption across Africa while helping businesses achieve better performance and drive continuous innovation. The opening marks Oracle’s 37th cloud region worldwide, with plans to have at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022, continuing one of the fastest expansions of any major cloud provider.