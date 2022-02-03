Payment Systems Business Analyst at Helen Wilson Recruitment

AA/EE: Required

To effectively elicit and validate business requirements with business stakeholders and to analyse and translate business requirements into requirement packages/specifications from which applications and process solutions are developed.

To define business needs for new and/or enhanced products, services or optimised business processes and ensuring business articulation and integration across business processes and systems relating to payments ie: NAEDO, AEDO, EFT, Debi Check, CARD

To analyse business situations to identify issues, opportunities, etc.

Research and analyse customer issues, wants & needs

To understand the case for change for a business concept derived from the strategic plan of the client or from conceptual designs and initiatives

To elicit and validate business requirements with business stakeholders

Analyse as is business architectures, to identify issues, opportunities, etc.

Develop design principles to guide redesign activities

Develop to be business architectures, through increasing levels of design detail (conceptual / high level / detailed)

To produce BRDs (Business Requirement Definition documents)

Translate the requirements into functional, technical specifications and Use cases

Determine interfaces and integration points to ensure integrated functional specifications

Assist the project manager / operations function with systems user-acceptance tests

To follow and support the clients Project Management methodology

Manage relationships with the clients members and employees

Active stakeholder management, continuously manage stakeholders expectations and understanding.

Essential criteria for consideration

B Com or Business Diploma

Certification of Competency in Business Analysis

Min 8 years experience as a Business Analyst in the Financial Services/Banking Industry

MUST have experience working on Payment Systems ie: EFT, AEDO, NAEDO, RTC, CARD, Debi-check

Experience in Waterfall and Agile practices

If you have not received any feedback from us within 5 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.By sending your CV along with other additional documents you give consent to HWR to process and retain your personal information for the current opportunity as well as for future opportunities

Learn more/Apply for this position