Pipeline: Business Analyst (CPT & JHB) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Capitec Bank in on a recruitment drive for the Business Analyst stream.

The purpose of this role is to optimize business efficiencies made possible by automation, digital, information and communications technologies through systematically analysing and defining business requirements and/or functional specifications.

In addition, to develop and design solutions and ensure effectiveness of implementation as well as continuous improvement for business and/or existing software/applications solutions by collaborating with and acting as conduit between stakeholders from the business, Technology and the solution/feature team.

Experience

Minimum:

3 to 7years working experience with automation analysis and solution design

In the full SDLC and RPA technologies including process reengineering and business process analysis

Extensive solution integration experience

Strong background in designing technology solutions

Working in an Agile environment

Experience in complex RPA and real time automation analysis and design

Stakeholder relationship building and management

Ideal:

JIRA and Confluence

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Honours Degree in Mathematics or Business Analysis

Qualifications (Minimum)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Minimum:

How to communicate effectively (written and verbal) in both a business and technical context and ‘translate’ effectively across the functions.

Business and data analysis

Functional and business process design

Re-engineering processes and opportunities for automation

Project management principles

Experience of working and communicating across multiple business units.

Ideal:

Experience in programming, SQL and relational databases and application development advantageous

Experience with Object orientated programming languages advantageous

JIRA and Confluence

ITIL Principles

Understanding of Banking systems and processes

Skills

Communications Skills

Business Process Modelling skills (IDEF-0, Financial Modelling, Enterprise Architect, BPMN, etc.)

Problem solving skills

Analytical Skills

Facilitation Skills

Reporting Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Competencies

Working with People

Persuading and Influencing

Writing and Reporting

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Analysing

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

